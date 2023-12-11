trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697772
BJP's Mohan Yadav to be new Madhya Pradesh CM

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 06:52 PM IST
The name of Mohan Yadav, who comes from OBC community, was approved in the BJP legislature party meeting for MP New CM. In the year 2013, he became MLA for the first time from Ujjain South seat. Mohan Yadav is also considered close to RSS.
