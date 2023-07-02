trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629703
BJP's plan ready on 'Mission 2024'

Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 01:44 PM IST
There has been a big meeting of the BJP for the Lok Sabha Election 2024. BJP President JP Nadda has set a target of contacting 10 lakh families in 3 months. BJP engaged in Mission 2024, has started trying to help the Muslim community.
Modi's guarantee of free treatment up to 5 lakhs
Modi's guarantee of free treatment up to 5 lakhs
BREAKING: Encounter between miscreant and UP in Mainpuri, miscreant injured by bullet from police
BREAKING: Encounter between miscreant and UP in Mainpuri, miscreant injured by bullet from police
Delhi Police Offer Prayer At Hanuman Temple Before Removing It For Road Expansion
Delhi Police Offer Prayer At Hanuman Temple Before Removing It For Road Expansion
Flood News: From Gujarat to Rajasthan, flood-rain caused devastation everywhere
Flood News: From Gujarat to Rajasthan, flood-rain caused devastation everywhere
Anagh Chittoda Registers World Record For Fastest Time To Compare Number Digits Upto Crores
Anagh Chittoda Registers World Record For Fastest Time To Compare Number Digits Upto Crores
