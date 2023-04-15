NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP's press conference on Delhi liquor scam

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 12:06 PM IST
RBB has targeted Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP has alleged that Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin of the liquor scam. If the liquor policy was so good why did it have to be withdrawn?

All Videos

Shaista Parveen could not attend funeral
19:16
Shaista Parveen could not attend funeral
Asad Ahmed Encounter: Mafia's son will be buried today in ancestral cemetery
6:24
Asad Ahmed Encounter: Mafia's son will be buried today in ancestral cemetery
Asad Encounter: Identification of those who go to cemetery
14:17
Asad Encounter: Identification of those who go to cemetery
Japan: Explosion in Wakayama
12:15
Japan: Explosion in Wakayama
Asad Ahmed Encounter: Asad killed in encounter will be handed over today
8:42
Asad Ahmed Encounter: Asad killed in encounter will be handed over today

Trending Videos

19:16
Shaista Parveen could not attend funeral
6:24
Asad Ahmed Encounter: Mafia's son will be buried today in ancestral cemetery
14:17
Asad Encounter: Identification of those who go to cemetery
12:15
Japan: Explosion in Wakayama
8:42
Asad Ahmed Encounter: Asad killed in encounter will be handed over today
Gaurav Bhatia,gaurav bhatia bjp,Delhi excise policy,manish sisodia delhi excise policy,delhi excise policy scam explained,delhi excise policy explained,Delhi Excise Policy case,delhi excise policy latest news,manish sisodia news,manish sisodia latest,manish sisodia bail supreme court,rouse avenue court manish sisodia,bail plea,sisodia bail plea,liquor policy delhi latest news,Zee News,Breaking News,Hindi News,Kejriwal,AAP,Sanjay Singh,tweet,Delhi,