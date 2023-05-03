NewsVideos
BJP's protest in West Bengal's Midnapore against Mamata government

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 03, 2023, 11:12 AM IST
A local BJP leader was killed on Tuesday in East Midnapore, West Bengal. He was BJP booth president Bijoy Krishna Bhunia. BJP has accused TMC of murder.

