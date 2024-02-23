trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724153
BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi holds press conference over Sandeshkhali Violence

|Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 03:20 PM IST
BJP held a press conference over Sandeshkhali violence case. During the press conference, Sudhanshu Trivedi made huge remark and said, 'Women were tortured in Bengal'.

