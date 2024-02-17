trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722377
BJP's two-day national convention is going on at Bharat Mandapam

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 07:08 PM IST
BJP's two-day national convention is going on at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. PM Narendra Modi also participated in this program. Party President JP Nadda welcomed Modi by wearing a shawl. PM addressed the workers. During his address, PM Modi gave the mantra to the workers for victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

