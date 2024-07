videoDetails

BL Santosh holds meet over BJP Loss in UP

| Updated: Jul 07, 2024, 11:40 AM IST

BL Santosh's meeting with BJP leaders is going on in UP. BL Santosh is on a two-day visit to Lucknow. There is a discussion going on about the defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. BL Santosh heard everyone's opinion on the defeat. Regional in-charges and presidents put forth their views. Sources say that the tickets to the present MPs were the main reason for the defeat.