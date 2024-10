videoDetails

Blast outside Delhi's Rohini CRPF school damages nearby shops

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 20, 2024, 11:08 AM IST

Big news is coming from Delhi. The sound of an explosion was heard in Prashant Vihar area of ​​Rohini, which created panic in the area. This explosion took place near the wall of CRPF school. Immediately after the explosion, a huge cloud of smoke was seen rising, which panicked the local people.