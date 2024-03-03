trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727062
Blue Sapphire Mall Accident: Two people killed in Greater's mall roof collapse

|Updated: Mar 03, 2024, 05:20 PM IST
Blue Sapphire Mall Accident: A major accident has taken place in Blue Sapphire Mall in Greater Noida. A grill has fallen in this mall and 2 people have died in this accident. Two people were badly injured due to the grill and then died. Let us tell you that both the youths had come to do interior work in the mall, when both of them died after the head grill fell on them. After the accident, both of them were not taken to Blue Sapphire Mall, where doctors declared them dead.

