Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bollywood Actor Govinda Joins Shiv Sena In Presence Of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 28, 2024, 05:40 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
In a significant development, veteran Bollywood actor Govinda has officially joined Shiv Sena, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde present at the ceremony. This move marks a notable entry of the actor into politics, signaling potential shifts within the political landscape of Maharashtra. Govinda's decision to align with Shiv Sena is expected to garner attention and speculation regarding his future roles and contributions within the party.

All Videos

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: The public Will Give An answer To This
Play Icon00:25
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: The public Will Give An answer To This
Bill Gates and PM Modi Discuss 'From AI to Digital Payments' Coming Up Tomorrow
Play Icon01:57
Bill Gates and PM Modi Discuss 'From AI to Digital Payments' Coming Up Tomorrow
Amar Singh Chamkila Trailer Launch: Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, And Team In Attendance
Play Icon00:26
Amar Singh Chamkila Trailer Launch: Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, And Team In Attendance
Arvind Kejriwal Ready To Cooperate In Liquor Police Case: Delhi CM's Lawyer
Play Icon03:03
Arvind Kejriwal Ready To Cooperate In Liquor Police Case: Delhi CM's Lawyer
Watch: Parineeti Chopra Returns To Mumbai From London
Play Icon01:00
Watch: Parineeti Chopra Returns To Mumbai From London

Trending Videos

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: The public Will Give An answer To This
play icon0:25
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: The public Will Give An answer To This
Bill Gates and PM Modi Discuss 'From AI to Digital Payments' Coming Up Tomorrow
play icon1:57
Bill Gates and PM Modi Discuss 'From AI to Digital Payments' Coming Up Tomorrow
Amar Singh Chamkila Trailer Launch: Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, And Team In Attendance
play icon0:26
Amar Singh Chamkila Trailer Launch: Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, And Team In Attendance
Arvind Kejriwal Ready To Cooperate In Liquor Police Case: Delhi CM's Lawyer
play icon3:3
Arvind Kejriwal Ready To Cooperate In Liquor Police Case: Delhi CM's Lawyer
Watch: Parineeti Chopra Returns To Mumbai From London
play icon1:0
Watch: Parineeti Chopra Returns To Mumbai From London