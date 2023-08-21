trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651884
Bollywood Actress Shilpa Shetty Stuns In Yellow Attire On The Set Of India's Got Talent 10

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
Everlasting charm Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who last appeared in the 2022 movie "Nikamma," recently had her picture taken on the dancing reality show set. Shilpa continued to look stunning in her yellow gown and smiled for the cameras.
