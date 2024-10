videoDetails

Bomb threat to target multiple railway stations, police on alert

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 02, 2024, 02:50 PM IST

Several railway stations across the country have received bomb threats for October 30, including Jaipur and Hanumangarh, with Jaish-e-Mohammed claiming responsibility. Additionally, Mahakal Temple has been threatened with a bomb blast on November 2.