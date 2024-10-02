Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2801489https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/to-the-point-watch-exclusive-report-on-iran-israel-conflict-2801489.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

To The Point: Watch Exclusive Report on Iran Israel Conflict

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 02, 2024, 02:26 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
To The Point: Last night Iran attacked Israel with 200 hypersonic missiles. And shocked the whole world. However, Israel intercepted these missiles in the air with Irondome. Due to which there was no loss of life. So Israel has made it clear after this attack that it is going to launch a big attack on Iran soon. Along with this, America has also given a clear message that it will support Israel. In such a situation, the question remains whether the world is going to be divided into two factions. And is the third world war going to start.

All Videos

Iran Missile Attack On Israel : America Alerts IDF Amid Iran Invasion
Play Icon44:32
Iran Missile Attack On Israel : America Alerts IDF Amid Iran Invasion
Iranian Missiles Fly Over Al-Aqsa Mosque, Watch Video
Play Icon07:10
Iranian Missiles Fly Over Al-Aqsa Mosque, Watch Video
PM Modi pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary at Rajghat
Play Icon00:45
PM Modi pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary at Rajghat
Deshhit: Zakir Naik Aims to Be the Next Nasrallah?
Play Icon45:35
Deshhit: Zakir Naik Aims to Be the Next Nasrallah?
DNA: Baba Bageshwar Questions
Play Icon06:08
DNA: Baba Bageshwar Questions "Hawas Ka Pujari" dialogue

Trending Videos

Iran Missile Attack On Israel : America Alerts IDF Amid Iran Invasion
play icon44:32
Iran Missile Attack On Israel : America Alerts IDF Amid Iran Invasion
Iranian Missiles Fly Over Al-Aqsa Mosque, Watch Video
play icon7:10
Iranian Missiles Fly Over Al-Aqsa Mosque, Watch Video
PM Modi pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary at Rajghat
play icon0:45
PM Modi pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary at Rajghat
Deshhit: Zakir Naik Aims to Be the Next Nasrallah?
play icon45:35
Deshhit: Zakir Naik Aims to Be the Next Nasrallah?
DNA: Baba Bageshwar Questions
play icon6:8
DNA: Baba Bageshwar Questions "Hawas Ka Pujari" dialogue
NEWS ON ONE CLICK