videoDetails

To The Point: Watch Exclusive Report on Iran Israel Conflict

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 02, 2024, 02:26 PM IST

To The Point: Last night Iran attacked Israel with 200 hypersonic missiles. And shocked the whole world. However, Israel intercepted these missiles in the air with Irondome. Due to which there was no loss of life. So Israel has made it clear after this attack that it is going to launch a big attack on Iran soon. Along with this, America has also given a clear message that it will support Israel. In such a situation, the question remains whether the world is going to be divided into two factions. And is the third world war going to start.