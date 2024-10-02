Advertisement
Prashant Kishor to launch his political party Jan Suraaj today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 02, 2024, 02:44 PM IST
Prashant Kishor will launch his political party today, named Jan Suraj. This move is set to open a new chapter in Bihar’s political landscape.

