videoDetails

Iran Missile Attack On Israel : America Alerts IDF Amid Iran Invasion

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 02, 2024, 12:06 PM IST

Iran Missile Attack on Israel Update: Missile attacks between Iran and Israel are taking a serious turn. Iran has claimed that it has attacked Israel with 200 missiles. It is also known that most of these missiles have been shot down. Israel has claimed that none of its citizens have been injured in Iran's attacks. News is coming that the US warned a few hours before the attack. Israel was warned about the attack. Israel is on alert after America's warning. Sirens kept ringing all over Israel.