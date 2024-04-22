Advertisement
Bone Chilling: Man Stands In Ice Box, Braves Cold To Create World Record - Video Goes Viral

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 05:36 PM IST
Check out this incredible feat in the Guinness Book of World Records (GWR)! Meet Lukasz Szpunar, a gutsy 53-year-old from Poland who's made history with his daring achievement. Picture him enduring over four hours standing inside a box of ice, facing the biting cold with sheer determination. Lukasz not only set the record for the longest full-body contact with ice but also surpassed it by a remarkable 50 minutes.

