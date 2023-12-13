trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698570
Border Security Force (BSF) Helps Jammu and Kashmir's Farmers By Providing Bullet-Proof Tractors

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 07:07 PM IST
It is very difficult to do farming near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua due to repeated ceasefire violations from Pakistan. Now, the Border Security Force is helping the farmers in cultivating their land by providing security and bulletproof tractors

