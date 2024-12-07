Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2828892https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/bpscs-big-statement-on-students-protest-2828892.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BPSC's Big Statement on Students' Protest

Sonam|Updated: Dec 07, 2024, 11:40 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
BPSC's statement on students' protest: Coaching centres gave wrong information - BPSC, 'No proposal for a process like normalisation' Students were given misleading information.

All Videos

Jammu Kashmir Police Strict Action Against Rohingya
Play Icon03:46
Jammu Kashmir Police Strict Action Against Rohingya
Cash Connection of Vote Jihad!
Play Icon02:57
Cash Connection of Vote Jihad!
Top Headlines: Watch Top 50 News of the Day
Play Icon06:13
Top Headlines: Watch Top 50 News of the Day
Bihar Darbhanga Clash Update: Heavy stone pelting
Play Icon02:25
Bihar Darbhanga Clash Update: Heavy stone pelting
DNA: Why Is ‘Mohammad’ the Most Popular Name in Britain?
Play Icon02:33
DNA: Why Is ‘Mohammad’ the Most Popular Name in Britain?

Trending Videos

Jammu Kashmir Police Strict Action Against Rohingya
play icon3:46
Jammu Kashmir Police Strict Action Against Rohingya
Cash Connection of Vote Jihad!
play icon2:57
Cash Connection of Vote Jihad!
Top Headlines: Watch Top 50 News of the Day
play icon6:13
Top Headlines: Watch Top 50 News of the Day
Bihar Darbhanga Clash Update: Heavy stone pelting
play icon2:25
Bihar Darbhanga Clash Update: Heavy stone pelting
DNA: Why Is ‘Mohammad’ the Most Popular Name in Britain?
play icon2:33
DNA: Why Is ‘Mohammad’ the Most Popular Name in Britain?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK