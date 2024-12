videoDetails

Cash Connection of Vote Jihad!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 07, 2024, 10:22 AM IST

Big action by ED in vote jihad case. ED raids 7 places in Mumbai, Ahmedabad. 13.5 crore cash seized in ED raids. Raids on places related to Mohammad Siraj. ZEE NEWS had exposed the network of Mohammad Siraj.