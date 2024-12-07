videoDetails

Jammu Kashmir Police Strict Action Against Rohingya

Sonam | Updated: Dec 07, 2024, 11:36 AM IST

Pakistani conspiracy exposed in Bangladesh. Preparations being made for conspiracy against India. Rohingya terror group being prepared. Terror training to more than 250 Rohingyas. Pakistani funding for terrorist training. Now I will tell you the inside details of this conspiracy.. A total of 20 to 22 terror camps have been set up to carry out terrorist activities in India. All these camps are in those areas from where Bangladeshis and Rohingyas have been coming to infiltrate India. These terrorists are being trained to use weapons near the Indian border. In this training, firing practice is being done from small weapons to rocket launchers. Along with terrorists, sleeper cells are also being created. There are reports that they will be used for espionage in future.