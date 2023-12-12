trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698135
Breaking: Bhajan Lal Sharma Is New Chief Minister Of Rajasthan, BIG Surprise By BJP

|Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 04:37 PM IST
Bhajan Lal Sharma has been appointed as the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan, marking a significant development in BJP's political strategy. Stay tuned for more insights into this unexpected decision and its potential impact on the political landscape.
Excitement Outside BJP Office as Saroj Pandey Appears Joyful
Play Icon2:36
Excitement Outside BJP Office as Saroj Pandey Appears Joyful
VIRAL VIDEO :
Play Icon0:19
VIRAL VIDEO :"Malaika Arora Steps in as Security and Fan Face Off"
Watch Top 50 news of the Day | 12 December 2023
Play Icon7:0
Watch Top 50 news of the Day | 12 December 2023
Railway Alert: Ticketless Passengers Fill AC Coach Seats
Play Icon0:22
Railway Alert: Ticketless Passengers Fill AC Coach Seats
Rajasthan new CM Face: 'I am not in the race for CM...', says Kirodi Lal Meena
Play Icon6:14
Rajasthan new CM Face: 'I am not in the race for CM...', says Kirodi Lal Meena

