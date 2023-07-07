trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632329
Breaking: BJP announced election in-charges of 4 states including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 07:18 PM IST
BJP engaged in election preparations, election in-charge-cum-in-charge made for the upcoming elections in 4 states. Bhupendra Yadav will be the election in-charge of MP, Ashwini Vaishnav will be the co-incharge. Om Prakash Mathur will be the election in-charge of Chhattisgarh, co-in-charge Mansukh Mandaviya
