Breaking: CBI raids the house of former governor Satyapal Malik

|Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 01:04 PM IST
Satya Pal Malik Raid Breaking: CBI has raided the house of former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik. This raid was in the Kiru hydraulic project case of Jammu and Kashmir. These raids are being conducted at about 30 places.

