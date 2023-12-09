trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696977
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Breaking: ED raid at the house of Bacha Rai, accused in Bihar topper scam

|Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 02:06 PM IST
BIHAR ED RAID Breaking: ED raids the house of Bacha Rai, accused in Bihar topper scam. Let us tell you that the child is the mastermind of the Bihar topper scam. He came into limelight during the topper scam.
Follow Us

All Videos

Income Tax Raid: Rs 290 crore cash recovered in the raid
Play Icon9:7
Income Tax Raid: Rs 290 crore cash recovered in the raid
'Bringing Star Power' Oprah Winfrey And Steven Spielberg Attended Premiere Of
Play Icon3:53
'Bringing Star Power' Oprah Winfrey And Steven Spielberg Attended Premiere Of "The Color Purple"
From Gal Gadot to Gigi Hadid, Celebrities Bearing Price For Taking Sides In Gaza War
Play Icon1:44
From Gal Gadot to Gigi Hadid, Celebrities Bearing Price For Taking Sides In Gaza War
S Jaishankar Retaliated At TMC MP Over Union Ministers Attending ‘Overseas Friends Of BJP’ Events
Play Icon1:45
S Jaishankar Retaliated At TMC MP Over Union Ministers Attending ‘Overseas Friends Of BJP’ Events
Play Icon1:40
"Kept Calling Me Fixer" Sreesanth Reveals Details Of Ugly Cricket Match Spat With Gautam Gambhir

Trending Videos

Income Tax Raid: Rs 290 crore cash recovered in the raid
play icon9:7
Income Tax Raid: Rs 290 crore cash recovered in the raid
'Bringing Star Power' Oprah Winfrey And Steven Spielberg Attended Premiere Of
play icon3:53
'Bringing Star Power' Oprah Winfrey And Steven Spielberg Attended Premiere Of "The Color Purple"
From Gal Gadot to Gigi Hadid, Celebrities Bearing Price For Taking Sides In Gaza War
play icon1:44
From Gal Gadot to Gigi Hadid, Celebrities Bearing Price For Taking Sides In Gaza War
S Jaishankar Retaliated At TMC MP Over Union Ministers Attending ‘Overseas Friends Of BJP’ Events
play icon1:45
S Jaishankar Retaliated At TMC MP Over Union Ministers Attending ‘Overseas Friends Of BJP’ Events
play icon1:40
"Kept Calling Me Fixer" Sreesanth Reveals Details Of Ugly Cricket Match Spat With Gautam Gambhir
bihar ED raid,Bihar topper scam,mastermind of topper scam,Zee News,Breaking News,breaking news in hindi,Hindi News,Breaking News in Hindi,Hindi News,ed raid in vaishali at house of bachcha rai,main accused in topper scam bihar news,ED Raid in Vaishali,Bihar news,topper scam of bihar,topper scam of bihar news,what is ruby rai doing now,ED raid,ED department,Bachcha Rai,Bachcha Rai case,bacha rai bihar news,Bihar news,Toppers scam,ED raid,Bihar crime,Bihar Police,education mafia,