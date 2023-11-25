trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692189
Breaking: Four convicts get life imprisonment in Soumya murder case

Nov 25, 2023
Soumya Viswanathan Murder Case Breaking: Four convicts have been sentenced to life imprisonment in journalist Soumya Vishwanathan murder case. Convict Ajay Sethi has been sentenced to three years' imprisonment. Journalist Soumya was shot dead while going to her home. After fighting a long legal battle, the family has finally got justice.
