Breaking News: 15-day ultimatum to remove Bengali Market and Takiya Babbar Shah Masjid

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
The Railways has ordered the removal of two big mosques of Delhi 'Bengali Market Masjid and Takiya Babbar Shah Masjid' within 15 days. But the Masjid Committee claims that it is hundreds of years old and termed the claim of the Railways as wrong.
