Breaking News: Big clue found in Chandrashekhar Azad attack case, attackers' car seen in CCTV

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
There was a fatal attack on Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad in Deoband. Although the bullet came out touching near his waist. Now a big clue has been found in this matter. The white car of the attackers has been seen in the CCTV.

