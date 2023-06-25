NewsVideos
Breaking News: Big news from sources regarding opposition alliance, PDA will be the name of the alliance

|Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
Breaking News: Big news is coming from the sources regarding the alliance of the opposition, it is being told that the name of the alliance will be PDA.

PM Modi Egypt Visit: PM Modi reached Egypt's Al Hakeem Mosque, met Dawoodi Bohra community
play icon19:7
PM Modi Egypt Visit: PM Modi reached Egypt's Al Hakeem Mosque, met Dawoodi Bohra community
Delhi Sakshi Death: Big news in woman's electrocution death case, Delhi Police registers case
play icon6:17
Delhi Sakshi Death: Big news in woman's electrocution death case, Delhi Police registers case
Rain Breaking: Heavy rains in Delhi Mumbai, problems are uncountable, floods in Assam
play icon6:49
Rain Breaking: Heavy rains in Delhi Mumbai, problems are uncountable, floods in Assam
Rain took woman's life, woman died due to electrocution at New Delhi Railway Station
play icon16:2
Rain took woman's life, woman died due to electrocution at New Delhi Railway Station
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Actor Sara Ali Khan Visits Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple
play icon1:22
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Actor Sara Ali Khan Visits Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple

