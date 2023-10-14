trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675231
Breaking News: Big success for Israeli army...2 Hamas commanders arrested

|Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 02:54 PM IST
Israel Palestine Conflict News: The fierce war between Israel and Hamas continues. Now big news is coming out on this matter that 2 commanders of Hamas have been arrested in the West Bank.
