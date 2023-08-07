trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646000
Breaking News: Big success for the army in Poonch... Hizbul's top terrorist killed

|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 08:48 PM IST
The big news of this time is from Jammu and Kashmir where a big conspiracy has been foiled.. Two terrorists of Hizbul have been killed in Poonch during infiltration.. Top Hizbul terrorist Munir Hussain is also included.. Huge amount of weapons recovered from terrorists. And Pakistani currency has also been recovered.. Still there is information about hiding of many terrorists.. Jawans are running search operation in search of them..

