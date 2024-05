videoDetails

Breaking News: CM Yogi says it's Mathura's turn

Sonam | Updated: May 27, 2024, 05:22 PM IST

Amidst the Lok Sabha elections, CM Yogi Adityanath has made a big announcement from Ballia. CM Yogi said that Samajwadi Party will not do anything for Ramrajya but after Ayodhya Dham and Kashi, now we are going towards Mathura.