Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2752832
NewsVideos
videoDetails

A picture is going viral from akhilesh yadav's rally

|Updated: May 27, 2024, 03:24 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Picture was seen in Akhilesh Yadav's rally which is viral. In this, a young man broke the security cordon to reach Akhilesh Yadav's stage in Ballia. He suddenly ran towards the stage and jumped and started climbing up, but suddenly the commando standing below ran towards him and in the blink of an eye caught him and threw him down. When the commando caught him, the young man started shouting slogans of Zindabad. This incident created a stir there. Nobody understood anything. Then the policemen came there and took the young man out of the security circle. But after this video, the agility of the security personnel is being praised a lot.

All Videos

Crocodile like creature creates a stir in Lucknow
Play Icon01:09
Crocodile like creature creates a stir in Lucknow
Big Decision on Bibhav Kumar's Bail plea
Play Icon16:45
Big Decision on Bibhav Kumar's Bail plea
Swati Maliwal Tears Up During Bibhav Kumar’s Bail Hearing
Play Icon11:30
Swati Maliwal Tears Up During Bibhav Kumar’s Bail Hearing
Police Commissioner issues statement in Pune Hit and Run Case
Play Icon11:49
Police Commissioner issues statement in Pune Hit and Run Case
Know the politics behind M Factor?
Play Icon15:59
Know the politics behind M Factor?

Trending Videos

Crocodile like creature creates a stir in Lucknow
play icon1:9
Crocodile like creature creates a stir in Lucknow
Big Decision on Bibhav Kumar's Bail plea
play icon16:45
Big Decision on Bibhav Kumar's Bail plea
Swati Maliwal Tears Up During Bibhav Kumar’s Bail Hearing
play icon11:30
Swati Maliwal Tears Up During Bibhav Kumar’s Bail Hearing
Police Commissioner issues statement in Pune Hit and Run Case
play icon11:49
Police Commissioner issues statement in Pune Hit and Run Case
Know the politics behind M Factor?
play icon15:59
Know the politics behind M Factor?