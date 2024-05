videoDetails

Crocodile like creature creates a stir in Lucknow

| Updated: May 27, 2024, 03:12 PM IST

The sighting of a crocodile-like creature in the residential area of ​​Lucknow has created a stir. Its video has gone viral on social media. This video is from Vibhutikhand of Lucknow. Where a crocodile reached the second floor from the lift. Seeing this there was a stir. After this the forest department was called who told that it was actually not a crocodile. Rather, it is a MONITOR LIZARD i.e. a lizard.