Big Decision on Bibhav Kumar's Bail plea

| Updated: May 27, 2024, 02:54 PM IST

The decision on Bibhav Kumar's bail application has been reserved.The decision on Bibhav Kumar's application will come at 4 pm. This decision will come in the case of assault on Swati Maliwal in Delhi CM House. Know what arguments Bibhav's lawyer presented in the court.