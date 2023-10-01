trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669347
Breaking News: Hafiz's close friend shot dead in Karachi

|Updated: Oct 01, 2023, 01:34 PM IST
Big Breaking on Terrorist Hafiz Saeed: Big news is coming out from Pakistan this time. Terrorist Hafiz Saeed has suffered a major setback in Karachi, Pakistan. It is being told that Mufti Qaiser Farusi, close to Hafiz Saeed, was shot dead.
