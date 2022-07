Breaking News: House collapses in Delhi, one dead

The news of a painful accident has come to light from Mustafabad area of the capital Delhi. According to the information, a house collapsed in Mustafabad area. There is also news of one death in this accident.

| Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 02:54 PM IST

