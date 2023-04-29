videoDetails

BREAKING NEWS: MP Afzal Ansari convicted in Gangster Act, MP-MLA convicted by court

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 04:32 PM IST

Afzal Ansari has also been convicted in the Gangster Act case. Ghazipur's MP MLA court has sentenced Afzal Ansari to 4 years.