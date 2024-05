videoDetails

Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi's sharp attack on PM Modi

Sonam | Updated: May 27, 2024, 05:34 PM IST

Amidst the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Rahul Gandhi from Bihar has attacked PM Modi. He said that no one can touch the Constitution. Agniveer will cancel the plan as soon as he comes to the truth. And farmers will get the benefit of MSP.