BREAKING: Ruckus among TMC leaders in Krishi Bhawan - Leaders angry over not meeting Central

|Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 07:02 AM IST
BREAKING: TMC leaders created ruckus at Krishi Bhawan in Delhi, let us tell you that Union Minister Niranjan had gone to meet Jyoti regarding MNREGA, after which TMP leaders got angry. After which Delhi Police reached the spot and forcibly took out Mahua Moitra-Abhishek Banerjee from there. Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has expressed anger over the police action against TMC leaders.
