BREAKING: SP workers in Lucknow put up posters of Akhilesh on his birthday, told future prime minister

|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 02:28 PM IST
BREAKING: On the birthday of SP National President Akhilesh Yadav, SP workers in Lucknow put up his posters. In the spirit of Akhilesh's birthday, in a poster, Akhilesh Yadav has been described as the future Prime Minister of the country.
akhilesh yadav birthday,akhilesh yadav news,akhilesh will pm of india,Zee News,SP,Zee News Hindi,Hindi News,लखनऊ में लगे पोस्टर में अखिलेश को बताया भावी प्रधानमंत्री,Lucknow News,अखिलेश के जन्मदिन पर लगाया पोस्टर,लिखा-भावी प्रधानमंत्री:योगी ने किया ट्वीट-श्रीराम से आपके अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की कामना है,मायावती ने दी बधाई,mayawati news,SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's 50th birthday CM Yogi,Mayawati gave their best wishes,The worker put up the poster wrote,