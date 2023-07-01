trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629325
BREAKING: Teesta Setalvad's bail plea rejected, Gujarat HC orders immediate surrender

|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 02:58 PM IST
BREAKING: Teesta Setalvad's bail plea has been rejected, Teesta Setalvad is accused of fabricating false evidence in Gujarat riots. The Gujarat HC ordered him to surrender immediately.
