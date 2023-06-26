NewsVideos
Brij Bhushan Singh reacts on protesting Wrestler's statement

|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
Former Wrestling Federation of India Chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh speaks up on Sakshee Malikkh’s Tweet.

