NewsVideos
videoDetails

BSF Jawans celebrate Holi with locals at International Border in J&K's Samba sector

|Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 09:41 AM IST
Border Security Force (BSF) Jawans on March 06 celebrated Holi at International Border in the Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir, far away from their families. BSF Jawans celebrated Holi with locals. Soldiers offered sweets to each other and to locals and danced together. Though they had some light moments during the celebrations, there was no let-up in keeping vigil on the border. The BSF jawans, after the brief celebrations, restarted their patrolling.

All Videos

“It is a shame…,” says German Envoy to Russia-China for not allowing G20 communique
“It is a shame…,” says German Envoy to Russia-China for not allowing G20 communique
Captain Shiva Chauhan becomes the first woman officer deployed in Siachen
Captain Shiva Chauhan becomes the first woman officer deployed in Siachen
Holi 2023: Delhi’s diplomatic community shake a leg, enjoy festivities | Zee News English
Holi 2023: Delhi’s diplomatic community shake a leg, enjoy festivities | Zee News English
Anjali Arora Fun Dance On the Streets Of Russia Goes Viral
Anjali Arora Fun Dance On the Streets Of Russia Goes Viral
Intelligence agencies alert army regarding Chinese mobile, advisory issued
1:24
Intelligence agencies alert army regarding Chinese mobile, advisory issued

Trending Videos

“It is a shame…,” says German Envoy to Russia-China for not allowing G20 communique
Captain Shiva Chauhan becomes the first woman officer deployed in Siachen
Holi 2023: Delhi’s diplomatic community shake a leg, enjoy festivities | Zee News English
Anjali Arora Fun Dance On the Streets Of Russia Goes Viral
1:24
Intelligence agencies alert army regarding Chinese mobile, advisory issued
Holi 2023,