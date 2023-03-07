videoDetails

BSF Jawans celebrate Holi with locals at International Border in J&K's Samba sector

| Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 09:41 AM IST

Border Security Force (BSF) Jawans on March 06 celebrated Holi at International Border in the Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir, far away from their families. BSF Jawans celebrated Holi with locals. Soldiers offered sweets to each other and to locals and danced together. Though they had some light moments during the celebrations, there was no let-up in keeping vigil on the border. The BSF jawans, after the brief celebrations, restarted their patrolling.