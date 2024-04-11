Advertisement
BSP MP Maluk Nagar left BSP and joined RLD

Sonam|Updated: Apr 11, 2024, 03:12 PM IST
Bahujan Samaj Party MP from Bijnor, Malook Nagar has resigned from the party. At the same time, now Maluk Nagar has joined Jayant Chaudhary's RLD party.

