Bulandshahr Mandir: Shiv-Shani and Devi temple vandalized... DM said NSA will be imposed

|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 05:50 PM IST
4 temples have been vandalized in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. After which there is an atmosphere of tension in the area. After this incident, DM Bulandshahr said that if there is a need to impose NSA on criminals, then they will.

