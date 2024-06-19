हिन्दी
Bulldozer Action in Lucknow's Akbar Nagar
Updated:
Jun 19, 2024, 01:06 PM IST
Lucknow Bulldozer Action: The encroachment removal campaign has been completed in Akbar Nagar of Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. Illegal encroachments have been removed in about 8 days.
02:09
IMD issues huge statement on Monsoon
02:47
UP Board Exam Pattern to be changed
00:54
House catches fire in Bengal's Alipurduar
02:29
Bombay High Court to hold verdict on Hum Do Humare 12 Film
03:20
People forced to drink dirty water in Nasik
2:9
IMD issues huge statement on Monsoon
2:47
UP Board Exam Pattern to be changed
0:54
House catches fire in Bengal's Alipurduar
2:29
Bombay High Court to hold verdict on Hum Do Humare 12 Film
3:20
People forced to drink dirty water in Nasik
