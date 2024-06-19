Advertisement
Bulldozer Action in Lucknow's Akbar Nagar

|Updated: Jun 19, 2024, 01:06 PM IST
Lucknow Bulldozer Action: The encroachment removal campaign has been completed in Akbar Nagar of Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. Illegal encroachments have been removed in about 8 days.

