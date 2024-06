videoDetails

Bulldozer Action On Against Encroachment In Mangolpuri

| Updated: Jun 25, 2024, 02:10 PM IST

At present, bulldozer action is being taken against encroachment in Mangolpuri area of ​​Delhi. Local people are also protesting against this action. In view of this, a large number of paramilitary forces have been deployed there along with Delhi Police.