Bulldozer Action on Indore's Beleshwar Mahadev Temple after Ram Navami Incident

| Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 11:14 AM IST

On the occasion of Ram Navami, tragic incident took place in Indore's Beleshwar Mahadev temple. Due to the collapse of the roof of the stepwell, many people lost their lives in this accident. After this accident, the matter of illegal construction of the temple came to the fore. Taking action on which bulldozer is being operated today.