videoDetails

Bulldozer Action to take place against 500 houses in UP

| Updated: Jun 23, 2024, 11:16 AM IST

Bulldozer action will intensify in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow. After Akbarnagar, now 500 houses will be demolished on the banks of Kukrel river in Abrar Nagar. LDA is preparing to demolish the houses. These also include 2 mosques and 1 madrasa.