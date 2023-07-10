trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2633356
Bus stuck in a fast-flowing drain in Dehradun

Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 12:51 PM IST
Heavy Rain 2023: Passengers bus got stuck in Vikas Nagar of Dehradun. Due to heavy rains, the nullah is in spate due to which a bus got stuck.
